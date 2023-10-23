Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Gap Down to $8.73

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $8.21. Hope Bancorp shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 117,939 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

