Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $61.99

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.99, but opened at $55.97. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 9.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $857.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $655.37 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Formula Systems (1985)
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Is Gen Digital Undervalued?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Value Deepens for Medtech Stocks: Reversal Imminent
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- indie Semiconductor is Driving ADAS Gains Globally
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.