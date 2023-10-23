Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $61.99

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.99, but opened at $55.97. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $857.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $655.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Articles

