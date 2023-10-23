Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Up to $21.96

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $22.49. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 156,743 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.