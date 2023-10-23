Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $15.57

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $16.01. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 11,413 shares.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Featured Stories

