Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.65. Hesai Group shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 16,161 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Hesai Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

