ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.60. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,420,084 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,322,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

