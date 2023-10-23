Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.13

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 32414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 142.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$31.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.38 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.35% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7795766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

