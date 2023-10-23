Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $9.66

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $10.03. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 9,645,983 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,489,281 shares of company stock worth $224,396,096. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after buying an additional 390,794 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $88,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,944 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

