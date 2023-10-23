Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 596,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,753. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.