GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 198 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,520,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $8.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $800.09. 65,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,141. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $827.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

