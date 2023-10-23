GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Amcor worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,684. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

