GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Evergy worth $17,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,325,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 589,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evergy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,928. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

