Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162,879 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 275,851 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.72. 4,079,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,994,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

