GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,711 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 1,877.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,480,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 371.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.44. 1,235,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

