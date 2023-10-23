GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group comprises about 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $24,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.67. 181,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

