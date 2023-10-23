GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,218. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

