GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,263,000 after buying an additional 188,503 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,451,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,056,000.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 138,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,355. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

