Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Argus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.15. 583,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

