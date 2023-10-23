Values First Advisors Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after buying an additional 604,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $83.06. 181,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.