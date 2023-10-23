Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

