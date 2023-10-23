Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $402.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.11.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

