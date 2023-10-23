Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $386.95. 1,892,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.53 and a 200 day moving average of $397.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $309.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

