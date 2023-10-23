NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 588 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,037,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

