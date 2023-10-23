NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Hawkins worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.1 %

HWKN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. 9,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.76. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

