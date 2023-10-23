Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $151.96 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

