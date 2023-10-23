Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $42,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,736,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,000,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,323 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 154,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,882,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.49. 13,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

