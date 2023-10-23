C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,572 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Infosys were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

