Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.70. 73,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.