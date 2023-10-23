Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.96. 479,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

