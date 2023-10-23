Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 575,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

