Provident Trust Co. Sells 8,563 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Provident Trust Co. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,399,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 6.1% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $268,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.40. 152,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,858. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

