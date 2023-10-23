Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Provident Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 10.9% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.23% of Accenture worth $476,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ACN traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $297.14. 190,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.97. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,510. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

