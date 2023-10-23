McAdam LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $128.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.