Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.06

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.06 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 69869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
