Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.06

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.06 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 69869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

