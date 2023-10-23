iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $95.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.