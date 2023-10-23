Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GILD opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

