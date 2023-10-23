3,964 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 17.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.86, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $2,143,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,362,745 shares in the company, valued at $115,697,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.04.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

