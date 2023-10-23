Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases Shares of 585 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

