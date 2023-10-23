North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 710 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

