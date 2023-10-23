Matisse Capital Invests $632,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,552 shares of company stock worth $5,739,816. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

