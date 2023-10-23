Matisse Capital Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,595,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $264.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.