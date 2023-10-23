41,000 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.54. 52,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

