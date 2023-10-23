Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SYK opened at $266.53 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average is $285.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.