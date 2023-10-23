Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5,640.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 384,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,797. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

