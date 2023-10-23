Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,455 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $182.48. 218,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,128. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.45 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

