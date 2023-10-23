General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 737.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $63.36. 373,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

