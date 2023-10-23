Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.02. 197,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,847. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

