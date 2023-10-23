Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,316 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4,479.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.9% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,102,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $616.75. 60,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $666.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $602.75 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

