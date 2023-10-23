Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 389.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $435.90. The company had a trading volume of 159,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $419.76 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

