Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,375 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7,091.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.13. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $311.60 and a 52 week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

